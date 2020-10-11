Providence Police: 2 injured in shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Providence’s Silver Lake neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police say the victims were shot in the area of Dorchester Ave. around 8:30 p.m. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

A suspect vehicle was seen taking off from the scene, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Police detectives remained on the scene for some time, looking around a driveway and garage for shell casings and other evidence.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.

