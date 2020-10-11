Providence Police: 2 injured in shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Providence’s Silver Lake neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police say the victims were shot in the area of Dorchester Ave. around 8:30 p.m. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

A suspect vehicle was seen taking off from the scene, according to police. No arrests have been made.

Providence Police confim two people have been shot in the area of Dorchester St.



PPD are searching near and around a driveway/garage, looking for shell casings and other evidence. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qfSrzGXpyD — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) October 11, 2020

Police detectives remained on the scene for some time, looking around a driveway and garage for shell casings and other evidence.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.