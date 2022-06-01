BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A jury has found a Providence man guilty in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman.

Louis Coleman, 36, was found guilty Wednesday in kidnapping resulting in the death of Jassy Correia in 2019.

As the verdict was read, family members of the victim screamed out.

Coleman will be sentenced on Sept. 22.

Correia was out at a Boston nightclub celebrating her 23rd birthday on Feb. 24, 2019. Police said Coleman abducted Correia from the nightclub and brought her to his apartment on Chestnut Street in Providence.

The defense argued that Correia went willingly.

Four days after her disappearance, Coleman was arrested in Delaware. Correia’s body was found in the trunk of his car.

During the trial, prosecutors showed surveillance footage from the night of the incident. Coleman and Correia are seen leaving the club and getting into Coleman’s vehicle. He is later seen carrying a “body with long hair and orange pants” that was “naked from the waist up.”

An autopsy showed Correia died of strangulation and suffered blunt force injuries to the head, torso, upper body, and neck.

U.S. District Chief Judge Dennis Taylor had dismissed a juror earlier in the day after she admitted to printing some material off the internet she wanted to use as a reference during deliberations. Taylor was forced to appoint the fourth and final alternate to continue deliberations.

The trial began in May after it was delayed due to a COVID-19 surge.

The charge of kidnapping resulting in death could carry the death penalty or a life sentence, but prosecutors announced in November they would not seek capital punishment for Coleman.

Coleman is being held at the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls.

Closing arguments were delivered Tuesday.

Coleman is accused of buying bleach, trash bags, baking soda, a gasoline tank, a suitcase from Walmart the next day.