NORWOOD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Norwood, Massachusetts, are searching for the person who led them on a chase, then crashed and ditched their vehicle overnight.

The incident began with a reported carjacking on Thayer Street in Providence around 1:30 a.m., according to police. Officers were seen interviewing people and searching the area not far from Brown University.

Massachusetts State Police then spotted the white Dodge Charger on I-95 northbound and a pursuit ensued onto Route 1. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed near a trampoline park business.

The front end of the vehicle was seen damaged with the airbag deployed however no suspect was found.

State police are now searching a nearby golf course with the help of K-9s.

12 News has reached out for more information. Check back for updates.