1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: Youth Sports Sidelined Watch Eyewitness News at 11

Protest in Boston turns violent; police cruiser set on fire

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd became increasingly violent in Boston Sunday night.

A police cruiser was set on fire and there are reports of fires being set in Boston Common.

The Boston Police Department took to social media just before eleven o’clock saying, “The time for protesting is over. The peaceful protest ending hours ago.”

Earlier in the day, thousands peacefully marched through the city, carrying signs and chanting, “No justice no peace” and “black lives matter.”

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story online and on-the-air.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com