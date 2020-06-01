Protest in Boston turns violent; police cruiser set on fire

BOSTON (WPRI) — Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd became increasingly violent in Boston Sunday night.

A police cruiser was set on fire and there are reports of fires being set in Boston Common.

The Boston Police Department took to social media just before eleven o’clock saying, “The time for protesting is over. The peaceful protest ending hours ago.”

Earlier in the day, thousands peacefully marched through the city, carrying signs and chanting, “No justice no peace” and “black lives matter.”

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story online and on-the-air.