President, first lady, both test positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump leave after the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump earlier in the night had said he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process,” as they awaited those coronavirus test results after top aide Hop Hicks — with whom he spent substantial time this week — tested positive for COVID-19.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.

Early Friday, the White House doctor said President Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after testing positive.

12 News Now this Morning will have updates on this breaking news starting at 4:30 a.m. on WPRI-12 and FOX Providence.



AP-WF-10-02-20 0503GMT