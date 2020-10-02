President, first lady, both test positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Trump earlier in the night had said he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process,” as they awaited those coronavirus test results after top aide Hop Hicks — with whom he spent substantial time this week — tested positive for COVID-19.
Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.
Early Friday, the White House doctor said President Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after testing positive.
