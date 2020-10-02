President, first lady, both test positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump leave after the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump earlier in the night had said he and first lady Melania Trump were beginning a “quarantine process,” as they awaited those coronavirus test results after top aide Hop Hicks — with whom he spent substantial time this week — tested positive for COVID-19.

Hicks began feeling mild symptoms during the plane ride home from a rally in Minnesota Wednesday evening, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private information. She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, the person said.

Early Friday, the White House doctor said President Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” after testing positive.

12 News Now this Morning will have updates on this breaking news starting at 4:30 a.m. on WPRI-12 and FOX Providence.


AP-WF-10-02-20 0503GMT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/30/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour