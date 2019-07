WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — National Grid crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in Warren and Bristol.

A tree on the East Bay Bike Path fell on wires and reportedly caught fire. It happened near Franklin Street in Warren around 6 p.m. Sunday.

At last check, National Grid’s website said 3,870 customers were still without power.

They said the power would likely be restored by 11 p.m.

