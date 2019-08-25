no better feeling, than the momen I captured it,after hours of fight

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — In a summer where EEE findings in mosquiotos have been rampant in Southeastern Massachusetts, the town of Fairhaven says it is awaiting official confirmation on a possible human case.

Mary Freire-Kellogg with the Fairhaven Board of Health said the department was contacted by a local family who said their loved one was diagnosed with EEE. She said the state health department is yet to confirm the case.

Eyewitness News has reached out to state health officials and is working to bring you the latest information.

The town tweeted Sunday afternoon saying “word is circulating online about a possible EEE case” and that it would keep residents updated as it learns more.

They said people can contact the health department with questions at 508-979-4023 ext. 125.

To minimize the risk of contracting EEE and West Nile Virus, the Massachusetts Department of Health advises people to stay indoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitos are at their peak biting times. When you are outside, it’s advised you wear protective clothing and use insect repellent with DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

It can also be helpful to drain any standing water pooling from wading pools or other containers collecting water outside your home. Be sure to replace any window or door screens that have holes in them to prevent mosquitos from going inside your house.