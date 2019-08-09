Portion of Providence roadway shut down amid armed police response

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police confirm a suspect is in custody after SWAT team members surrounded a home on Douglas Avenue with their guns drawn Friday afternoon.

A portion of the roadway remains shut down and drivers were being told to turn around for their safety.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard several gunshots inside a laundromat just before police arrived but that has not yet been confirmed by officials on scene.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Two Providence Animal Control vans just pulled up to the scene on Douglas Ave. They're approaching the home that SWAT was focused on earlier. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Ackz9KdDLV — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) August 9, 2019

@wpri12 people driving up in cars are being told to turn around for their safety. pic.twitter.com/8MUopUyXnb — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 9, 2019

Several city officials responded to the scene including Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, as well as Providence Animal Control.

