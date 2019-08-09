Breaking News
Portion of Providence roadway shut down amid armed police response

Portion of Providence roadway shut down amid armed police response

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police confirm a suspect is in custody after SWAT team members surrounded a home on Douglas Avenue with their guns drawn Friday afternoon.

A portion of the roadway remains shut down and drivers were being told to turn around for their safety.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News they heard several gunshots inside a laundromat just before police arrived but that has not yet been confirmed by officials on scene.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Several city officials responded to the scene including Mayor Jorge Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré, as well as Providence Animal Control.

Eyewitness News will have live reports from the scene starting at 5 on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams