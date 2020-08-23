Police: Woonsocket woman dead, suspect at large

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Woonsocket are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a car in the parking lot of a Diamond Hill Road apartment complex Saturday evening.

Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI 12 that investigators were searching for a suspect as of 8 p.m. Oates said police believe it was a domestic incident.

The deadly incident occurred in the parking lot of the Walnut Hill Apartments.

The victim’s name is not yet being released. The investigation is active and ongoing, according to Oates.

