PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shots fired incident on Wickenden Street on Sunday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a jewelry store, which was closed at the time.

One of the front windows had a visible bullet hole in it, while another window was almost completely smashed out.

The investigation blocked off a portion of the roadway, detouring traffic for at least an hour while investigators collected evidence.

There’s no word on whether anything was taken or what exactly led to this shots fired incident.

