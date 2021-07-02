Police searching for 2 suspects wanted in Woonsocket armed home invasion, robbery

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WPRI) — Franklin police are searching for two people wanted in an armed home invasion and robbery that took place in Woonsocket Friday morning.

Police responding to a home on Blackstone Street around 2:30 a.m. say two male victims in the apartment were not injured, but some cash was stolen, according to Woonsocket Police Deputy Chief Michael Lemoine.

Three suspects led police on a pursuit into Franklin where the vehicle crashed, Lemoine. All three suspects then fled on foot but one was apprehended.

The search continues for the other two suspects. A perimeter was established by the Franklin police and the regional response team, Lemoine said.

Franklin police are asking residents to avoid the area near Washington and South streets as they conduct the search.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

