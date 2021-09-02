Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in Warren; 2 dead

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — At least two people have died after a pair of shootings in Warren on Thursday afternoon, with one of the incidents involving an officer, 12 News has learned.

Sources tell 12 News a suspect shot and killed a man inside the Italian Social Club on Kelly Street in Warren.

Officers from Bristol were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

According to sources, a Bristol officer spotted the suspect on Water Street. The gunman fired several shots at the officer, according to sources, who then returned fire.

12 News has learned the suspect is now dead, though it’s unclear whether he was shot by the officer or if he took his own life.

Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch said no police officers had been injured.

#BREAKING This is the scene on Water Street in Warren. The owner of the Beleza Shop (green building) tells me he was working at the shop when he witnessed police shooting at a person. State police confirm this was an officer involved shooting. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iXeUELMfJb — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) September 2, 2021

R.I. State Police Col. James Manni confirmed his agency is assisting with the investigation, as is the attorney general’s office per the state’s use-of-force protocol.

Warren Town Manager Kate Michaud would only tell 12 News that there is no immediate danger to the public at this time. She said the police would release more information later in the day.

Multiple members of the Warren Town Council told 12 News they had no immediate comment on the incident.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest information and we have live reports on WPRI 12 and streaming on WPRI.com.