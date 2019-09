ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Traffic is piling up on I-95 South after a person was hit by a car, according to a spokesperson for Massachusetts State Police.

Police are rerouting traffic off of the highway at Exit 1 southbound since a portion of the highway is blocked off.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time. It’s unclear why the person was on the highway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.