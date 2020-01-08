1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Ottawa, Canada shooting

(WPRI) — Police in Ottawa, Canada are investigating a shooting that left one dead and three injured.

Police say the incident happened Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Gilmour Street around 7:30 a.m. in downtown Ottawa about a mile from the Canadian parliament.

Officers responding to the scene for reports of multiple gunshots found several people injured.

As of 9 a.m., three people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries and one person has died, according to police.

Police say this is not considered an active shooter situation, but the suspect remains at large and is not in custody.

Gilmour Street remains closed between Kent and Lyon while the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

