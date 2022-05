PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was transported to the hospital following a stabbing on Eddy Street in Providence on Sunday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. just outside of the Shell gas station.

Police quickly began searching the surrounding neighborhood and 12 News was there as a suspect was taken into custody.

Right now, it’s unclear what led to the stabbing.

A heavy police presence in Providence. K9 Units on scene searching for something. This is a developing story so stick with @wpri12 as we gather more information. pic.twitter.com/bSaDlln2nC — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) May 1, 2022

