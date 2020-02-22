Police: Man fatally injured in apparent meth lab explosion

Courtesy: Norton Police Department

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A man was fatally injured in an apparent meth lab explosion Saturday morning, according to Norton police.

Police said emergency crews were called to an apartment building at 3 Faith Way at 12:53 a.m. for a reported explosion. Upon arrival, they found an empty apartment that appeared to be the site of a meth lab operation.

Police say the resident fled the scene following the explosion, but suffered life-threatening injuries. He was later located at a home on Pike Avenue in Attleboro after someone called 911. Police say the man was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the apartment, blowing out a window, but no flames were present when firefighters arrived to the scene. Police said residents of the building were evacuated to a nearby community center and the Massachusetts State Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, along with Massachusetts State Police and Norton Police are investigating the incident.

The victim’s name has not been released.

