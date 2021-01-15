Man, 49, charged with murder of Lincoln couple

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the deaths of two people in Lincoln.

Timothy McQuesten, 49, appeared before a judge late Friday morning on two counts of first-degree murder.

He was ordered held without bail.

The victims were identified Friday as Kim and Mark Dupre. Police responding to a report of a disturbance at their Main Street home Thursday morning found Kim dead and Mark suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as 12 News works to learn more information.