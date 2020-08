NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — According to New Shoreham Police Chief Vincent Carlene, a juvenile boy was killed in a car accident Sunday afternoon.

Carlone said the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on West Side Road.

He added that the Rhode Island State Police are also involved in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information when it becomes available.