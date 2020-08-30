Police investigation at Central Falls storage unit

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police mobile crime lab and Central Falls Police responded to a storage unit on Roosevelt Avenue on Sunday.

State Police said they are assisting with forensics in a Central Falls Police investigation.

WPRI-12 received several reports from eyewitnesses in the area who said police had been investigating since early morning. Police finally cleared the scene around 5:30 p.m.

Right now, we have calls out to Central Falls Police for more information. We’ll continue to update this story both online and on-the-air.