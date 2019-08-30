1 dead, 2 seriously injured in North Attleboro stabbing

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One man is dead and another two were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in a North Attleboro neighborhood, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said the incident occurred at a home on Birch Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

North Attleboro Police have one car here just to block off the home in question. The rest of the street is back open. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/z7luXEpt5y — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 30, 2019

A 21-year-old North Attleboro man died from his injuries, according to the DA’s office, and two other men were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital respectively with serious injuries.

A 19-year-old man was taken into police custody at the scene, according to the DA’s office. He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified at this time.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News it was an extremely bloody scene.

“There’s a car with a very large blood splatter on the front and on the ground there’s a large pool of blood,” neighbor Ariana Mancuso said. “There was a lot of blood on the front of the car and on the ground. Like probably the most you’ll see in a lifetime.”

A witness describes a gruesome scene on Birch Road in North Attleboro. @BristolDA says three 21 year-old men were stabbed; one of them is dead.



A 19 year-old man is in custody in connection to the incident.



Live reports continue on Eyewitness News This Morning @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/iITZsfZ2Cf — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 30, 2019

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident, which remains under investigation.