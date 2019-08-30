Live Now /
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in North Attleboro stabbing

UPDATE: Second Victim Dies After Triple Stabbing »

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One man is dead and another two were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in a North Attleboro neighborhood, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said the incident occurred at a home on Birch Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

A 21-year-old North Attleboro man died from his injuries, according to the DA’s office, and two other men were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital respectively with serious injuries.

A 19-year-old man was taken into police custody at the scene, according to the DA’s office. He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

Neither the victims nor the suspect have been identified at this time.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News it was an extremely bloody scene.

“There’s a car with a very large blood splatter on the front and on the ground there’s a large pool of blood,” neighbor Ariana Mancuso said. “There was a lot of blood on the front of the car and on the ground. Like probably the most you’ll see in a lifetime.”

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident, which remains under investigation.

