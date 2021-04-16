Man shot, killed at Providence auto shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Providence.
Mayor Jorge Elorza responded to the scene, telling 12 News that a man was killed just after 1 p.m. at an auto shop off Harris Avenue.
Providence Police Major David Lapatin says it appears to be an isolated incident.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.
The violence comes less than a day after two men were shot and wounded on Hawkins Street.
Earlier this week, a man was found shot to death on Atlantic Avenue, and later that night, another man was shot near a memorial for the first victim.
It’s unclear at this time if any of these incidents are connected.