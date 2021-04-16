Man shot, killed at Providence auto shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon in Providence.

Mayor Jorge Elorza responded to the scene, telling 12 News that a man was killed just after 1 p.m. at an auto shop off Harris Avenue.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin says it appears to be an isolated incident.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The violence comes less than a day after two men were shot and wounded on Hawkins Street.

Earlier this week, a man was found shot to death on Atlantic Avenue, and later that night, another man was shot near a memorial for the first victim.

It’s unclear at this time if any of these incidents are connected.

