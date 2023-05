PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police said they’re investigating a homicide at a Portsmouth home.

Crime scene tape and police cruisers were seen surrounding the home at 1722 West Main Road.

Portsmouth Deputy Chief Michael J. Morse told 12 News they have a suspect in custody.

Both the victim and suspect are men, police also said.

Animal Control officers were also at the scene.

This is a Breaking News Story. Check back for updates.