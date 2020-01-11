Police investigating fatal stabbing at Fall River apartment complex

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A man was fatally stabbed at a Fall River apartment complex on Saturday, according to police.

Fall River Police Sergeant J.T. Hoar tells Eyewitness News the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. at the Bay Village Apartments on Bay Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at the Bay Village Apartments in Fall River. Police tell us the incident happened around 7:30 this morning @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/hLhWoCmSBB — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) January 11, 2020

Hoar said investigators do not believe this was a random attack. He said they are looking into a suspect but noted the investigation is “active and fluid.”

Hoar deferred further comment to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for DA confirmed a homicide investigation was underway and said more information would be released Saturday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates and tune into Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. on WPRI 12.