Police investigating fatal stabbing at Fall River apartment complex

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A man was fatally stabbed at a Fall River apartment complex on Saturday, according to police.

Fall River Police Sergeant J.T. Hoar tells Eyewitness News the incident took place around 7:30 a.m. at the Bay Village Apartments on Bay Street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Hoar said investigators do not believe this was a random attack. He said they are looking into a suspect but noted the investigation is “active and fluid.”

Hoar deferred further comment to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson for DA confirmed a homicide investigation was underway and said more information would be released Saturday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check back for updates and tune into Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com