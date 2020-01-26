Police identify suspect in Westerly deadly shooting

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly Police have identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., police were called to 11 B Marriot Ave. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with one gunshot wound to the chest.

After making sure the scene was safe, rescue personnel started to revive the victim, identified as Vincent Sebastian, 28, of Ledyard, Conn., but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

While interviewing witnesses at the scene, police learned that the suspect, identified as Louis Seignious Jr., of Norwich, Conn., had left the scene and was possibly headed to Connecticut.

Louis Seignious Jr.

A short time later, Mashantucket Police in Connecticut began pursing a vehicle with Seignious inside. At some point, the suspect got out of the vehicle and took off into a wooded area in Ledyard.

K-9 officers were called to the scene and attempted to track the suspect, but were not able to find him. At this time, police are still looking for Seignious and he is considered armed and dangerous.

During the investigation, police learned that the suspect and the victim were cousins and that Seignious had a child with a woman living at the home on Marriot Ave.

The suspect is described as being American Indian/Alaskan Native, 6’2″ tall weighing 180 lbs. with black hair. The investigation is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.