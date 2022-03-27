FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after police in Fall River received a report of a body floating in the Taunton River near Battleship Cove.

Police and fire responded to the scene where they recovered the body of a deceased male.

Fall River Police Major Crimes Division and detectives with the Massachusetts State Police, along with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are currently conducting an investigation.

