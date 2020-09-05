Police: At least 1 person injured in Central Falls shooting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Central Falls on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Detectives on the scene said the shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Washington Street. One person was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound, according to police.
12 News obtained witness video of emergency personnel responding to the incident, which closed down part of Washington Street for a short time. The person who sent the video said it appeared a second person was injured in the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
We have calls into police for more information and will continue to update this story both online and on-the-air.