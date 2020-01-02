Police: 2 suspects arrested in Pawtucket shooting death

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police have arrested two people in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday night on Baxter Street.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old Cheryl Smith, was found in a home around 8:15 p.m. She suffered several gunshot wounds to her chest and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

Detectives later tracked the suspects to a motel room at the Hampton Inn on George Street in Pawtucket where they were taken into custody. A 9mm handgun was also seized.

Police say Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, New York and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket will be charged with 1st degree murder and conspiracy in Providence District Court Thursday afternoon.

An Eyewitness News crew on scene Wednesday night saw officers carrying what appeared to be marijuana plants from the home. There’s no word on what role that is playing in their investigation. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.