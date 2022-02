PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a double shooting on Chalkstone Avenue on Sunday night.

Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, a man was grazed in the head and a woman was shot in the stomach.

Both were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Verdi said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated both online and on-the-air.