PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Providence late Saturday night.

Police tell 12 News, the victim was located unresponsive in a driveway on Wallace Street around 11:15 p.m.

Neighbors said they heard a gunshot before seeing a large police response to the street.

Crime scene blocked off the area for several hours and detectives could be seen coming in and out of the home’s driveway. The state medical examiner was also called to the scene.

Police said no arrests have been made.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

