PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on I-95 in Providence early Wednesday morning.

It happened near the Thurbers Avenue exit around 2:20 a.m.

Our news crew observed visible damage to the front windshield of a car that was pulled over. An accident reconstruction team was also investigating.

Eyewitness News is working to find out the condition of the victim. We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air.