PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a train in Providence Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Troy Street.

The state medical examiner is currently on scene.

Two Amtrak trains were forced to stop west of Providence due to the incident.

UPDATE: Train 93 is still stopped west of Providence (PVD) due to a trespasser incident. As a result, an on-time section of Train 93 will operate out of New York (NYP). We will continue to update as additional information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 11, 2021

UPDATE: Train 190 continues to be delayed west of Providence (PVD) due to police activity ahead. We will update as additional information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 11, 2021

