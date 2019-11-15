Pedestrian hit and killed on I-495 in Raynham

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash overnight on I-495 in Raynham.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

State Police say it appears the victim had exited his vehicle to help another driver who had pulled over after hitting a deer.

A tragic string of events breaking overnight.@MassStatePolice say a driver was hit & killed after he got out of his car to help another driver that hit a deer in Raynham.



The driver of the vehicle that struck him remained on the scene, according to police. No charges have been filed. Neither of the other drivers were injured.

The victim’s name is yet to be released pending family notification.