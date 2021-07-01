Pawtucket police officer charged with felony assault in off-duty shooting of teen in West Greenwich

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket police officer who shot an 18-year-old man in the arm last week while off duty in West Greenwich is now facing charges including felony assault.

Officer Daniel Dolan, 38, was charged Thursday by the R.I. Attorney General with three counts of felony assault and one count of discharging a firearm in a crime of violence, also a felony.

State Police say Dolan, who was off duty, wearing street clothes and in his personal truck, shot Dominic Vincent in the arm outside a pizza shop after attempting stop Vincent’s car.

According to a State Police report filed in Kent County Superior Court Thursday, Dolan told detectives he got off work on Wednesday evening around 7:40 p.m. and drove to a liquor store where he purchased a six pack of beer, opened one and “took a sip from the bottle” before continuing to drive home on 95 South.

Dolan told detectives he saw the black Audi — driven by Vincent — speeding down the highway, and thought he might be in a high-speed pursuit with police, though he didn’t see any officers.

Dolan followed Vincent off the highway and into the parking lot of Wicked Good Pizza in West Greenwich, where Vincent and two friends told police they were planning to get pizza for a sleepover.

Police say Dolan got out of his truck and attempted to stop the Audi, holding up his police badge and holding up his palm in an effort to tell the car to stop. In his interview with detectives, Dolan said he thought the car could be fleeing the scene of a crime.

When Vincent backed up and would not stop for him, Dolan said he stepped in front of the car. Police say he then fired his department-issued weapon into the car, striking Vincent in the arm.

Vincent later told police he didn’t think Dolan was a real police officer, considering his vehicle and clothing.

Dolan passed a field sobriety test after the shooting, and blew a .000 blood alcohol content, according to the police report.

Dolan works as a school resource officer at Slater Middle School. He has been on administrative leave since an investigation into the June 23 incident got underway.

Attorney General Peter Neronha, Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Col. James Manni, and West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsay have scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to announce the results of that investigation. Watch it live using the video player above.

Court records show Dolan is scheduled to be arraigned July 16.

A lawyer representing the teenager who was shot and two others who were with him at the time said they were going to pick up pizza when they were “terrorized” by Dolan, who was off-duty at the time.

Dolan’s attorney, Michael J. Colucci, released a statement to 12 News saying the accounts of the incident provided by the victims and their attorney are “highly disputed” by him and his client.

“In various circumstances, police officers, even when off-duty, are expected to take action if they can, when they see something afoot,” Colucci added.

12 News is working to gather more information on this breaking news story. Check back for updates.