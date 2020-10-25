Pawtucket police: Man seriously injured in shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police remain on the scene of a shooting on Main Street.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot outside Water Works Car Wash around 5 p.m. Sunday. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are focusing their investigation on the back parking lot of the car wash, which remains blocked off by police tape. The Pawtucket Major Crime Scene Unit and K9 units also responded to the scene.

A witness told 12 News, he was working on an apartment across the street and was surprised to hear gun shots in the middle of the afternoon.

“It was two gunshots, then right after that six or seven came right after that,” he said.

The man said he came outside to find the victim on the ground, bleeding and badly injured.

Around six o’clock, our news crew witnessed two men being put in the back of a cruiser. There’s no word on if it is connected to the shooting.

#BREAKING Heavy police presence on Main Street in Pawtucket. Police confirm to me there was a shooting here about an hour ago. They would not comment on any injuries @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/YSImBJVTM5 — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 25, 2020

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.