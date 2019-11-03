Woman injured in Pawtucket hit-and-run

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Police responded to George Street in Pawtucket around 7:45 p.m. Saturday for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Police say the female victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and that she was conscious and alert at the time. They did not have her immediate condition.

A witness on the scene showed Eyewitness News his dash cam video that captured the crash, a car seen speeding away.

Police said detectives are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.

