Pawtucket boy dies after being pulled from Chicopee River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WPRI) — Authorities in Chicopee, Massachusetts have identified a child pulled from the Chicopee River Saturday afternoon.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says the 11-year-old boy from Pawtucket was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Search efforts continue for a missing 10-year-old boy. Authorities say the children are cousins.

Family told police the boys were playing outside Saturday morning when they went missing. It is believed they ventured out onto the ice.

The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments, along with Massachusetts State Police launched a widespread search and rescue operation.

On Sunday, a dive team was in the water with a helicopter searching by air and a K-9 Unit along the shoreline. The search effort was suspended for the night and will continue Monday morning.