Operation Heat: State police nab 21 in drug, weapons bust

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — State police are expected to announce the details of Operation Heat – their latest investigation which they said resulted in 21 arrests.
According to police, Janssye Toucet, age 32, of 1775 Bicentennial Way, North Providence, Rhode Island, was involved in the transportation, possession, and use of numerous illegal firearms and organized, orchestrated, and conspired to execute the shooting of rivals, including two recent shootings in the City of Providence, as well as directing the distribution of illegal narcotics.
Police said the first shooting happened at Club Seven May 20, during which two people were hurt. The second, they said, happened June 16 on Public Street in the area of another nightclub.
State police said investigators executed 45 search warrants on vehicles, residences, and electronic devices. As a result, they seized four firearms, 13 vehicles, $48,315 in U.S. currency and illegal controlled substances to include cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
The following is a list from State Police of the people arrested and the charges they face as of August, 9. Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Janssye Toucet, age 32, of 1775 Bicentennial Way, North Providence
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of discharge of firearm resulting in Injury
- Two counts of possession of a pistol without a license
- Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence
- Two counts of using a Firearm While committing a Crime of ViolencePossession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-Fentanyl
- Three Counts of possession of a controlled substance 1 ounce to 1 kilo-Fentanyl
- Controlled substance conspiracy
Jonathan Garrido, age 26, of 584 Plainfield Street, Providence
- Conspiracy to sell firearm
- Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence
Tatiana Flores, age 25 of 38 Marion Avenue, Providence
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of discharge of firearm resulting in injury
- Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Two counts of possession of a pistol without a license
Anthony Florian, age 26 of 139 Pierce Avenue, Warwick
- Possession of a pistol without a licenseConspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Firing in compact area
- Eluding police
- Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence
Arnold Angeles, age 25 of 13 Ida Street, Providence
- Possession of a pistol without a license
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Firing in compact areaPossession of firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence
- Obstruction of an officer in execution of duty
Keven Restrepo, age 28, of 578 Laurel Hill Avenue, Cranston
- Possession of a pistol without a license
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Firing in compact area
- Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence
Nathan Geter, age 28 of 167 Blackstone Street, Woonsocket
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance- Cocaine
- Possession of firearms while possessing controlled substance with intent to deliver- Cocaine
- Conspiracy to sell firearm
- Possession of controlled substance in a School Zone
- Resisting Arrest
- Obstruction of an officer in execution of duty
Romulo Dejesus, age 49 of 90 Orchard Street, Cranston
- Five counts of controlled substance conspiracy
- Five counts of soliciting another to commit a crime
- Delivery of a controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Possession of controlled substance 1oz-1kilo- Fentanyl
Michael Desousa, age 43 of 107 George Street, Johnston
- Delivery of a controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Three counts of controlled substance conspiracy
- Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance – Fentanyl
- Three counts of soliciting another to commit a crime
Raul Luciano, age 28 of 7 Belvedere Street, Johnston
- Four counts of controlled substance conspiracy
- Four counts of soliciting another to commit a crime
Francisco Torres, age 27 of 584 Plainfield Street, Providence
- Controlled substance conspiracy
- Soliciting another to commit a crime
Christ Perez, age 29 of 15 Grosvenor Avenue, Providence
- Two counts of controlled substance conspiracy
- Soliciting another to commit a crime
- Delivery of a controlled substance – Oxycodone
Joshua Figueroa, age 25 of 658 Chalkstone Avenue, Providence
- Controlled substance conspiracy
- Soliciting another to commit a crime
Luis Miranda, age 31 of 220 Pocasset Avenue, Providence
- Two counts of controlled substance conspiracy
- Two counts of soliciting another to commit a crime
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Cocaine
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Oxycodone
Luis Munoz Mercado, age 24 of 242 Smithfield Road, North Providence
- Three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Three counts of possession with intent to deliver 1oz-1kilo- Fentanyl
- Delivery of a controlled substance – Fentanyl
- Controlled substance conspiracy
Migueleyny Pujols, age 27 of 28 Radcliffe Avenue, Providence
- Two counts of controlled substance conspiracy
Anthony Reid, age 32 of 381 Sayles Street, Providence
- Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence
- License or permit required for carrying a pistol
- Conspiracy
Moises Elivo Trinidad, age 24 of 32 Henrietta Street, Providence
- Possession of a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence
- License or permit required for carrying a pistol
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Three counts of simple assault or battery
- Resisting arrest
- Obstructing officer in execution of duty
- Possession with Intent to deliver a controlled substance-Fentanyl
- Possession of a controlled substance 1oz-1kg- Fentanyl
- Distribute of a controlled substance in a school zone
- Carrying a dangerous weapon/substance while committing a crime of violence
- Conspiracy
Brandor Mendoza, age 20 of 177 Cleveland Street, Providence
- Two counts of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of discharge of firearm resulting in injury
- Possession of a pistol without a license
- Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence
- Possession of a firearm after committing a crime of violence
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
Maximiliano Recio, age 26 of 491 Plainfield Street, Providence
- Conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of discharge of a firearm resulting in injury
- Possession of a pistol without a license
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
Jayson Rosario, age 18 of 11 Trask Street. Providence
- License or permit required for carrying a pistol
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy
- Using a firearm while committing a crime of violence