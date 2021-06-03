One suspect wanted in deadly Newport stabbing turns himself in

Tyrese Poulsen (left) and Jamaal Reid (right)
Courtesy: Newport Police Department

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — One of two men accused of stabbing a Little Compton man to death at a house party in Newport last weekend has surrendered to police.

Tyrese Poulsen, 18, who is wanted for murder, turned himself in to police Thursday morning and will be arraigned later in the day.

Officers were called to a home on Thames Street early Sunday morning for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Maximus Julian, 22, suffering from a stab wound to his neck, police said.

Police said they’re also looking for a second man, Jamaal Reid, 19, who will be charged with harboring a criminal and disorderly conduct.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.

