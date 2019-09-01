Man seriously injured in Woonsocket fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is seriously injured and a dog was killed in a house fire Saturday night.
Firefighters responded to 345 North Main Street around 7 p.m. for a fire on the second floor.
In a tweet, Woonsocket police said a 64-year-old man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.
Firefighters also found a deceased dog in the building.
The fire remains under investigation.
