Man seriously injured in Woonsocket fire

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — One person is seriously injured and a dog was killed in a house fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to 345 North Main Street around 7 p.m. for a fire on the second floor.

In a tweet, Woonsocket police said a 64-year-old man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

Fire and police responded to 345 N. Main St for a structure fire on the second fl at about 7:00pm. Fire is extinguished. A 64 yr old male resident was taken to RIH in critical condition. 1 deceased dog located in bldg. still under invest. @NBC10 @wpri12 @ABC @WoonsocketCall — Woonsocket Police (@WoonsocketPD) September 1, 2019

Firefighters also found a deceased dog in the building.

The fire remains under investigation.

National Grid now on scene, along with the Fire Marshal pic.twitter.com/vcWNRTAm1z — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) September 1, 2019

An Eyewitness News crew is on the scene gathering information and will bring you updates both online and on the air.