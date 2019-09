BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One person was seriously injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

A portion of South Main Street was closed just before 10 p.m. as crews towed away the motorcycle.

Bellingham fire officials said the victim was transported by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Eyewitness News has calls into police and will continue to update this story both online and on the air.