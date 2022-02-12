EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was flown to the hospital with injuries following a serious crash in Exeter on Saturday night.

The apparent head-on collision between a pickup truck and car happened on Ten Rod Road in the area of Arcadia Road around 9:20 p.m.

Nearly two hours later, the roadway remained closed and traffic was being diverted by police.

There’s no word on the condition of the victim or if anyone else was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated both on 12 News This Morning and here on WPRI.com.