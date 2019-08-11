One dead after power boat collides with sailboat in Narragansett Bay

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard confirms a powerboat and sailboat collided around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

They said a crew member of the sailboat, which was involved in a regatta at the time of the crash, was ejected into the water.

The person was recovered and later pronounced dead, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

(story continues below)

BREAKING: Coast Guard officials tell us one person has died in Newport this afternoon after a boat and a sail boat collided @wpri12 — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) August 11, 2019

Sail Newport said the sailboat was participating in the New England 100.

A staging area has been set up at the Fort Adams boat ramp in Newport, where investigators say the boats involved will be towed.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is now leading the investigation.

Count on Eyewitness News to bring you updates on this breaking news story both online and on the air.