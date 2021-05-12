Officials ID Warwick residents killed in sailboat incident

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews continue to search for a sailboat that overturned in Greenwich Bay Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of two Warwick residents.

Robert Puchta, 62, and Luann Cole, 66, were pulled from the water near the sailboat, which ultimately sank, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management said Wednesday.

Puchta and Cole were both found unresponsive and brought to the Oakland Beach boat ramp where first responders were waiting to render aid. They were later pronounced dead.

The DEM says investigators are still trying to determine what went wrong.