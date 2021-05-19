Officials ID victims of Fall River double homicide

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a double homicide in Fall River that claimed the lives of two people, including a teenage boy.

The victims were identified Wednesday as Miguel Sanjurjo, 14, and Jovaughn Antonio Mills, 29, both of Fall River.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, is being treated for his wounds at Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to recover, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on 5th Street, in the area of Griffin Park. A 12 News crew on scene saw at least a dozen shell casings in and around the playground.

Police said Tuesday there was a foot chase, but it is unclear if anyone was apprehended.

No word on any arrests or what may have led up to the shooting at this time.

More to come.

