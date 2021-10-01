No bussing for students in Warwick due to union labor issue

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — First Student will be unable to provide transportation services to Warwick students on Friday due to a union labor issue, according to an email from the Warwick School District.

High school busses have already left, but there will be no elementary or middle school bussing, including small buses for special needs students, for the rest of the morning.

Additionally, there will be no afternoon pickup for all students — high school, middle school, elementary, and special needs.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but the situation is out of our control,” an email from the district said.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community