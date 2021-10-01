No bussing for students in Warwick due to union labor issue

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — First Student will be unable to provide transportation services to Warwick students on Friday due to a union labor issue, according to an email from the Warwick School District.

High school busses have already left, but there will be no elementary or middle school bussing, including small buses for special needs students, for the rest of the morning.

Additionally, there will be no afternoon pickup for all students — high school, middle school, elementary, and special needs.

“We apologize for the inconvenience but the situation is out of our control,” an email from the district said.

