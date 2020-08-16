New Shoreham holding emergency meeting following fatal moped crash

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — The New Shoreham Town Council is holding an emergency meeting Sunday following two deadly crashes on the island in less than a week.

A 22-year-old Cranston man died Saturday after his moped and an SUV collided at the intersection of Spring Street and Whale Swamp Road.

The prior weekend, a 16-year-old boy from Connecticut was killed in a single-car crash on West Side Road. The driver, an underage female, was charged with driving under the influence and driving to endanger, both resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

According to the Town Council agenda, an increase in accidents coupled with reduced rescue personnel due to the COVID-19 crisis is overwhelming the town’s police and medical resources.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and can also be viewed on the town’s YouTube channel.

