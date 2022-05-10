PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Vermont man has been charged in connection with the death of his mother, who was lost at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island.

Nathan Carman, 28, of Vernon, was arrested Tuesday on an indictment charging him with murder on the high seas and several counts of fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the district of Vermont announced.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the unsealed indictment alleges Carman killed his mother Linda, as well as his grandfather John Chakalos three years prior, in an effort to inherit his family’s estate. He has previously denied the allegations.

Nathan Carman, who was 22 at the time, was found alone on a life raft about 100 nautical miles south of Martha’s Vineyard.

Linda Carman, 54, was never found and is presumed dead, while Chakalos was shot and killed at his Windsor, Connecticut, home in 2013.

