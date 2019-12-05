Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi says House will move forward with articles impeachment against President Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House is drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

She made the announcement in an unusual public statement Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Pelosi met behind closed doors with her Democratic caucus and asked whether they were “ready.” The answer was a resounding yes, according to those in the room. Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on impeachment, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid.

Three leading legal scholars testified Wednesday to the House Judiciary Committee that Trump’s attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment, bolstering the Democrats’ case. A fourth expert called by Republicans warned against rushing the process.

