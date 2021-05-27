Murder charges filed against suspect in Fall River double homicide

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Fall River man is due in court Thursday on upgraded charges in last week’s double homicide near a city park.

A new criminal complaint charging Jeremy Holmes with two counts of murder and one count of assault and battery by means of a firearm was filed, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Holmes, 18, was arrested Friday on firearms charges in connection with the May 18 shooting on 5th Street that killed two people and wounded a third.

When police arrived at the scene near Griffin Park, they found 14-year-old Miguel Sanjurjo and 29-year-old Jovaughn Antonio Mills suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to area hospitals where they were later pronounced dead.

A third victim, a 19-year-old man, had already been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The DA’s office said he’s expected to recover.

“The facts of this case are very disturbing and tragic, especially since it involves very young individuals,” Quinn said in a statement.

“It is particularly concerning that residents of the Corky Row section of Fall River cannot feel secure in their own neighborhood at 4:00 in the afternoon, and were subjected to multiple rounds of gunfire that took two lives and injured a third person,” he continued. “Given the time of day and the number of people in the park, it is very fortunate that more people were not killed or injured.”

A dangerousness hearing for Holmes was canceled on Thursday, according to the DA’s office, but he’ll still appear in court to be arraigned on the new charges.

In addition to murder and assault, he’s also charged with carrying a loaded illegal firearm and unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm.

A second suspect, Dana Mazyck, 21, of Fall River, was taken into custody earlier this week. He was arraigned Tuesday and ordered held pending the results of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.

The shooting remains under investigation.