Woman, 58, dies after being hit by SUV in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are on scene investigating after a woman was fatally struck by an SUV Tuesday night in Taunton.

According to police, officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of an erratic driver that hit a pedestrian on Main Street in the area of Cedar Street.

They arrived to find a 58-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to Morton Hospital where she later died.

The driver, a 42-year-old Taunton man, allegedly sped off afterward then collided with at least one more vehicle on nearby Summer Street, causing his SUV to tip over onto its passenger side.

Police said he was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

While the man is likely to be arrested, according to police, no arrests have been made at this time as the investigation continues.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible, saying Main Street is currently closed from School to Cedar streets and Summer Street is closed from Main to Spring streets.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

